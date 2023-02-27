Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Up to $61.05

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.05, but opened at $64.00. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $62.85, with a volume of 356,668 shares traded.
Several research firms recently commented on AXSM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.14.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
