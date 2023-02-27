Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Up to $61.05

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.05, but opened at $64.00. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $62.85, with a volume of 356,668 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AXSM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.14.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

About Axsome Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,117,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $771,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.