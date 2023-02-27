B. Riley Lowers City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Price Target to $12.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $343.00 million, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 25.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in City Office REIT by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 22.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in City Office REIT by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

