B. Riley Lowers City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Price Target to $12.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
City Office REIT Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of CIO stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $343.00 million, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
City Office REIT Company Profile
City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
