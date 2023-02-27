Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 449.9% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 441.6% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.60.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 506,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $10,709,492.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,940,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 866,995 shares of company stock worth $18,516,076. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GS traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $365.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $357.59 and a 200 day moving average of $347.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

