Ballswap 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $134.88 (BSP)

Ballswap (BSP) traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, Ballswap has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ballswap token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ballswap has a total market cap of $161.76 million and $134.88 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ballswap was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ballswap’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. Ballswap’s official message board is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

