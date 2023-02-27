Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.16

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 134378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.0162 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is 13.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 173,057 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 222,368 shares during the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Featured Articles

