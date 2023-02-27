Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,771,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416,375 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 2.2% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $234,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,763,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,109,645. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $276.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.