Barclays Boosts Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target to GBX 1,750

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,518 ($18.28) to GBX 1,750 ($21.07) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PUK has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.06) to GBX 1,750 ($21.07) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($16.86) to GBX 1,450 ($17.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.26) to GBX 1,220 ($14.69) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,539.17.

NYSE PUK traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $30.20. 462,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,961. Prudential has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prudential in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 638.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 59,772 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 668,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

