Barclays Boosts Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target to GBX 1,750

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,518 ($18.28) to GBX 1,750 ($21.07) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
PUK has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.06) to GBX 1,750 ($21.07) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($16.86) to GBX 1,450 ($17.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,350 ($16.26) to GBX 1,220 ($14.69) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,539.17.
Prudential Stock Up 2.8 %
NYSE PUK traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $30.20. 462,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,961. Prudential has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
