Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and issued a $19.90 price target (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.72.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,404,950,000 after buying an additional 6,218,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,664,940 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $924,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,805 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 49,178,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $762,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,991 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $361,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,531 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.