Barrick Gold’s (ABX) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$28.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABX. National Bankshares cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.00.

TSE:ABX opened at C$21.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.19. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

