Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) PT Raised to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLCO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 916.96. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

About Bausch + Lomb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,084,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 84,111 shares during the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.