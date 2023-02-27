Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.70. 122,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,922. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $277.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

