Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Hits $148.68 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $148.68 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.83 or 0.06949342 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00076339 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00027372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00054315 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00026080 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

