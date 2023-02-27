Benchmark Increases BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Price Target to $105.00

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
BlueLinx Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.66. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
BlueLinx Company Profile
BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.
