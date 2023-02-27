Benchmark Increases BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Price Target to $105.00

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.66. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlueLinx Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.