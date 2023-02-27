Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.0% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after buying an additional 318,570 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $87.85. 4,365,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,867,746. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $111.11. The company has a market capitalization of $455.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.48.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.49%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.