Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,016 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.6% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.3 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $238.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.68.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,829,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,481,094. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.83, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.