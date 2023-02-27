Bentley Systems (BSY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $39.49 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 703,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,856,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 703,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,856,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,716.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,297,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,056,283.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,822 shares of company stock worth $3,443,608 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,061,000 after acquiring an additional 353,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,006,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,221,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,128,000 after buying an additional 72,820 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,000,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,324,000 after buying an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 540,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,969,000 after buying an additional 240,673 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.