Berenberg Bank Cuts BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,900

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 ($36.13) to GBX 2,900 ($34.92) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
BHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.49) to GBX 2,300 ($27.70) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. CLSA downgraded BHP Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.11) to GBX 2,510 ($30.23) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,211.50.
Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.55. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.66.
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
