Berenberg Bank Cuts BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,900

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 ($36.13) to GBX 2,900 ($34.92) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.49) to GBX 2,300 ($27.70) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. CLSA downgraded BHP Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.11) to GBX 2,510 ($30.23) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,211.50.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.55. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

