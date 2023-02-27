Berenberg Bank Lowers BP (LON:BP) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 590 ($7.11) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 560 ($6.74).
BP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.62) to GBX 650 ($7.83) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BP from GBX 550 ($6.62) to GBX 500 ($6.02) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BP from GBX 527 ($6.35) to GBX 549 ($6.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BP from GBX 700 ($8.43) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 598.63 ($7.21).
BP Stock Up 0.6 %
BP stock opened at GBX 550.20 ($6.63) on Thursday. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 341.60 ($4.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 570.57 ($6.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The company has a market capitalization of £99.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 497.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 474.09.
In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 67 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 546 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £365.82 ($440.53). In related news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.56) per share, for a total transaction of £314.16 ($378.32). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 67 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 546 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £365.82 ($440.53). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 213 shares of company stock valued at $105,360. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
