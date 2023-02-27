Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on the stock.
J has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.29) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.89) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 237 ($2.85) to GBX 217 ($2.61) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 204.40 ($2.46).
Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Performance
About Jacobs Engineering Group
