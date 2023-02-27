Beta Finance (BETA) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a market cap of $67.62 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.69 or 0.00418730 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,603.21 or 0.28302348 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

