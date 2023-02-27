Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1,031.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,187,950 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 1.06% of Masco worth $112,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Masco by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Masco by 23.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,357 shares of company stock worth $16,633,770. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 447,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,659. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

