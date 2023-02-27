Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. trimmed its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,671,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 197,580 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International makes up approximately 3.1% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 2.83% of Restaurant Brands International worth $464,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 31,373 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $48,487,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $1,855,000. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 11.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 142,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 14,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 70.1% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,217 shares of company stock worth $20,791,327. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

NYSE QSR traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.32. The company had a trading volume of 583,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,468. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $68.89. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average is $62.25.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

