Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 38,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $69.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,840,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,745,857. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $75.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

