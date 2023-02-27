Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $303.13 Million Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,917,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200,095 shares during the quarter. Fortis accounts for 2.0% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $303,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 415,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25,113 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Fortis by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 174,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 32,498 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fortis by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Fortis by 1,306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 213,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 198,057 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Fortis by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 47,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Fortis Price Performance

Fortis Increases Dividend

Shares of FTS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.44. The company had a trading volume of 169,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $51.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 79.81%.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.