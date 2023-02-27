Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Reduces Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,354 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 142.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $26.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,567.19. The company had a trading volume of 81,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,002. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,446.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2,366.36. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $25.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,601.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

