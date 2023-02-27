Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 35,030 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. reduced its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,865,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,030 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $189,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,241,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,158,000 after acquiring an additional 98,309 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,454,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,185,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,662 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEIC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.83. The stock had a trading volume of 87,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,384. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average of $57.45. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $456.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,833,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,833,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $577,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,502 shares of company stock valued at $8,589,453 over the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Articles

