Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 42,102 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,576,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,102 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 0.07% of MillerKnoll worth $86,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,457 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 172,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 106,926 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 141,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 92,331 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 435,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 220,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

MLKN stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.89. The stock had a trading volume of 82,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,674. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $39.69.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 1.78%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

