Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 55,176 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,433,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,176 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 4.92% of Flowserve worth $156,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 5.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Price Performance

NYSE FLS traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.92. 147,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,315. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLS. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

