BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BANFP traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $37.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03.

