BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) were up 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 525,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,268,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

BGC Partners Trading Up 11.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.

Institutional Trading of BGC Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,253,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,277,000 after purchasing an additional 691,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,510,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,682,000 after purchasing an additional 85,317 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in BGC Partners by 12.3% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,305,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in BGC Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 15,473,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,588,000 after buying an additional 841,533 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 9,441,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,596,000 after buying an additional 1,025,200 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

