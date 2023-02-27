Bickling Financial Services Inc. Buys 22,948 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,948 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS:COWZ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.72. 1,475,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

