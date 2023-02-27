Bickling Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 10,076 VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLTR remained flat at $25.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. 203,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,258. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93.

