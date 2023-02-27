Bickling Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for 3.1% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $106,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.66. 51,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,352. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.233 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

