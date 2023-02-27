Bickling Financial Services Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 64.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 117.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 32,222 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 75,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 29,143 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $73.80 and a 12 month high of $94.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

