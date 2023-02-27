BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.73. 483,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,234,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.
A number of research firms recently commented on BIGC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.97.
The firm has a market cap of $716.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 29.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
