Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,205 shares during the period. Biogen comprises about 1.7% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 0.67% of Biogen worth $255,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 48.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 72,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,480,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $448,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.73 on Monday, reaching $271.75. The stock had a trading volume of 382,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,760. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.49 and a 200 day moving average of $264.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.73.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

