Bioimpact Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Bioimpact Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,279,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,670 shares during the period. Inhibrx comprises approximately 5.4% of Bioimpact Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bioimpact Capital LLC owned approximately 2.94% of Inhibrx worth $22,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INBX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of INBX stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 125,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,684. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.97. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $34.72.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 28,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $710,987.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,086,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,606,638.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 28,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $710,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,086,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,606,638.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,088,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,155,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,674,152.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,310 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,346 in the last 90 days. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

