Bioimpact Capital LLC Sells 737 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Bioimpact Capital LLC lowered its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Harmony Biosciences comprises approximately 1.4% of Bioimpact Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bioimpact Capital LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Shares of HRMY stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $44.78. 190,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.07. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $62.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $4,766,939.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,284,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 21,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $1,233,474.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,792,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,487,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $4,766,939.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,284,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,752,560. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

