Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,483 iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.50. 135,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,820. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35.

