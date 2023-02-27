Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 25,917 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 630,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,289,000 after purchasing an additional 44,427 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,070,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.35. 62,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,472. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.92 and its 200 day moving average is $100.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $86.19 and a 12 month high of $127.02.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

