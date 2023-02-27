Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

FHLC traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $61.18. The company had a trading volume of 53,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,774. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.33. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

