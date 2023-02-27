Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $342,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310,071. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.78 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $275.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.