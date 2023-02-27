Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,499 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Target Price Performance

Target Dividend Announcement

Shares of TGT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,659. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.81 and its 200 day moving average is $161.21. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

