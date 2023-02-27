Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Takes $275,000 Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FTCS stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.21. The company had a trading volume of 85,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,700. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.68. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.36.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

