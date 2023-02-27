Bison Wealth LLC Acquires 6,040 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 203,165,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,116,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,097 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after acquiring an additional 950,450 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,764 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,372,000 after acquiring an additional 178,516 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,188,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,912,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

