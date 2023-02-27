Bison Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,278 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Stock Performance
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.76%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.57.
About Comcast
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
Read More
