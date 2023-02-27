Bison Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,029 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 0.9% of Bison Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

NYSE MS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,350,648. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

