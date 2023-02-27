Bison Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.46. 332,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,680. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.79.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

