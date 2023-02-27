Bison Wealth LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,876,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,130,061. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $60.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

