Bison Wealth LLC Invests $2.08 Million in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 98,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000. Vistra accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bison Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,589,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,372,000 after purchasing an additional 509,308 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 42,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 337,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 59,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vistra Trading Up 0.5 %

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

VST stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.48. 538,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,595. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -74.76%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

Further Reading

